CEO Of Crypto, Foreign Exchange Site Pleads Guilty In $248Mln Fraud Case - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 04:00 AM

CEO of Crypto, Foreign Exchange Site Pleads Guilty in $248Mln Fraud Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The CEO of cryptocurrency and foreign exchange site EminiFX, Eddy Alexandre, pleaded guilty in a $248 million investor fraud case, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

Alexandre solicited more than $248 million in investments from tens of thousands of investors after making false representations in connection with EminiFX, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"Eddy Alexandre admitted today to luring investors to his cryptocurrency investment scam by fabricating weekly returns of at least 5%. In reality, Alexandre failed to invest a substantial portion of this investors' money and even used some funds for personal purchases.

Alexandre's scam caused investors to lose millions of Dollars," US Attorney Damian Willams said in the statement.

The case should serve as a warning to cryptocurrency executives that the Southern District of New York is closely watching and ready to prosecute any misconduct in the cryptocurrency market, Williams added.

Alexandre pleaded guilty to one count of commodities fraud and agreed to pay $248,829,276.73 in forfeiture, as well as restitution in an amount to be specified by the court, the statement said.

The commodities fraud offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, the statement said. The court is set to determine a sentence in July, the statement said.

