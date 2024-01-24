CEO of development fund receives Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, today met with Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco at SFD headquarters.

The meeting was also attended by Costa Rica's non-resident ambassador to the Kingdom, Francisco Chacon Hernandez.

The two sides discussed development cooperation in the Central American country. The Costa Rican foreign minister visited the interactive exhibition at SFD headquarters after the meeting.

He reviewed the fund's most prominent development projects in various developing countries and their impact on sustainable development, beneficiaries, social growth, and economic prosperity. He praised the fund's role in promoting international sustainable development.