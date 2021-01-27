CEO of Germany's energy company Uniper Andreas Schierenbeck said Wednesday that the Nord Stream 2 project was very important and would be completed

The gas pipeline, which is expected to carry Russian gas to Europe, has been criticized by the United States and some of the EU countries.