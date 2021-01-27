UrduPoint.com
CEO Of Germany's Uniper Believes Nord Stream 2 Vital, Will Be Completed

Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

CEO of Germany's Uniper Believes Nord Stream 2 Vital, Will Be Completed

CEO of Germany's energy company Uniper Andreas Schierenbeck said Wednesday that the Nord Stream 2 project was very important and would be completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) CEO of Germany's energy company Uniper Andreas Schierenbeck said Wednesday that the Nord Stream 2 project was very important and would be completed.

The gas pipeline, which is expected to carry Russian gas to Europe, has been criticized by the United States and some of the EU countries.

More Stories From World

