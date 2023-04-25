UrduPoint.com

CEO Of Russia's Airline Holding Says 'Not Easy' To Receive Western Aviation Spare Parts

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

CEO of Russia's Airline Holding Says 'Not Easy' to Receive Western Aviation Spare Parts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The CEO of S7 Group, the owner of Russia's S7 Airlines, described the situation with Western spare parts for the company's aircraft as "not easy" but solvable.

"I want to note that the requirements for flight safety and airworthiness have not changed in any way over the past year and a half. I would not call (the situation with spare parts) difficulties, I would say that there are tasks, they are not easy. But we have about 3,000 engineers and aviation technicians in our group. They know their craft," Dmitry Kudelkin told reporters.

Each year, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency pays subsidies to airlines running internal flights. In 2022, the regulator allocated 100 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) for this, however, the support measures have not yet been approved for this year.

Answering a question as to whether the airline company will manage to make a net profit without subsidies for internal flights this year, Kudelkin said that he believes the financial outlook for his company is positive.

"We believe in a positive financial result ... We must work under any conditions," he said.

S7 Airlines was established in 1992 as Siberia Airlines. It is the largest private airline in Russia and has been included in the list of backbone organizations of the country. Its fleet counts 103 jets.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which also includes measures targeting the aviation industry. In particular, the European Union has banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed their skies to Russian aircraft.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada European Union Company United States Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

10 minutes ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of State for Federal National Council Aff ..

Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO internation ..

44 minutes ago
 ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.