MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The CEO of S7 Group, the owner of Russia's S7 Airlines, described the situation with Western spare parts for the company's aircraft as "not easy" but solvable.

"I want to note that the requirements for flight safety and airworthiness have not changed in any way over the past year and a half. I would not call (the situation with spare parts) difficulties, I would say that there are tasks, they are not easy. But we have about 3,000 engineers and aviation technicians in our group. They know their craft," Dmitry Kudelkin told reporters.

Each year, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency pays subsidies to airlines running internal flights. In 2022, the regulator allocated 100 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) for this, however, the support measures have not yet been approved for this year.

Answering a question as to whether the airline company will manage to make a net profit without subsidies for internal flights this year, Kudelkin said that he believes the financial outlook for his company is positive.

"We believe in a positive financial result ... We must work under any conditions," he said.

S7 Airlines was established in 1992 as Siberia Airlines. It is the largest private airline in Russia and has been included in the list of backbone organizations of the country. Its fleet counts 103 jets.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which also includes measures targeting the aviation industry. In particular, the European Union has banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed their skies to Russian aircraft.