CEO Of Russia's Rosoboronexport Says Agency Signed Deals Worth $5Bln In 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:50 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Rosoboronexport, Russia's state intermediary agency for defense exports and part of the Rostec corporation, signed deals worth $5 billion so far this year, the agency's CEO, Alexander Mikheev, said on Sunday.

"We managed to keep in touch with our partners during the past six months. We have signed contracts worth over $5 billion. The volume of cooperation allows us to maintain relations with 68 countries," Mikheev said at the plenary session at the Army-2020 forum.

Mikheev added that the agency would export arms worth $6 billion by the end of the year to reach yearly goals.

More Stories From World

