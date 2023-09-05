Open Menu

CEO Of SBA Meets With Media Officer At Chinese Embassy In Saudi Arabia

September 05, 2023

CEO of SBA meets with Media Officer at Chinese embassy in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The CEO of Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, met on Tuesday at SBA headquarters with the Media Officer at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom Ma Yinrui.

The two officials discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations in the media sector and opportunities for cooperation between SBA and its counterparts in the People's Republic of China.

Yinrui commended the developments witnessed by the Kingdom in all fields, including the media field, and the measures taken by SBA to improve the exchange of experiences in media fields of common interest between the two countries.

In turn, Al-Harthi praised the capabilities of the People's Republic of China and its experience in the field of television and media content creation, adding that such meetings contribute to developing joint work, enhance media efforts to improve and develop content and contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, in addition to exchanging experiences for the benefit of all parties.

The two sides exchanged souvenirs at the end of the meeting.

