CEO of scandal-hit Wirecard resigns

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The chief executive of scandal-hit Wirecard resigned on Friday after the German payments provider was hit with fresh fraud allegations that have left it struggling to survive.

"In mutual consent with the Supervisory board of Wirecard AG, Dr.

Markus Braun resigned today with immediate effect," Wirecard said in a statement.

Auditors on Thursday said 1.9 billion Euros ($2.1 billion) were missing from Wirecard's accounts, sending its share price plummeting by over 80 percent since Wednesday.

Braun will be replaced on an interim basis by James Freis, the firm added.