CEO Of SFD Visits KSIU In Egypt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:38 PM

The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdurrahman Al-Marshad, visited Wednesday Egypt-based King Salman International University (KSIU), which the SFD funds as part of its development activity in supporting the education sector

Sharm El-Sheikh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdurrahman Al-Marshad, visited Wednesday Egypt-based King Salman International University (KSIU), which the SFD funds as part of its development activity in supporting the education sector.

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat accompanied Al-Marshad during the visit, in which he met with Dr. Ashraf Saad Hussein, the president of KSIU, several university officials and faculty members, and students.

The visit comes on the sidelines of the CEO of the SFD attending the annual meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group in Sharm El-Sheikh.

KSIU, which was opened in October 2020 with a funding volume of about $441 million, includes ten faculties in many disciplines distributed over three branches in Sharm El-Sheikh, Ras Sudr, and El-Tur cities.

The total area of the KSIU's three branches is about 1,260,000 square meters, in addition to sports stadiums, administrative, service, and residential buildings for students, bringing the university's capacity in all its branches to about 26,000 students annually.

Al-Marshad noted the successes achieved by the university through learning outcomes and the readiness of the educational system to meet professional needs and prepare male and female students for future jobs.

The Egyptian Minister stressed the importance of development cooperation between the SFD and Egypt, commending the existing efforts between the two sides, which contribute to supporting the growth of development sectors in Egypt.

Kingdom provided, through the SFD, support for financing 32 development projects and programs in Egypt, with a total amount exceeding $2.360 billion, in addition to two grants provided by the Kingdom's government at a value of $700 million to contribute to promoting the development sectors in Egypt.

