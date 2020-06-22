UrduPoint.com
CEO Of Vedomosti Newspaper's Publisher Prozorov Set To Resign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Gleb Prozorov, the CEO of business news Media, the publisher of Russia's Vedomosti newspaper, is resigning from his post, the press service of the newspaper's new owner, Sapport, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Prozorov is resigning as CEO, tomorrow is his last working day," the press service said.

The information was confirmed to Sputnik by Prozorov himself.

"I think the time has come," Prozorov said when asked about the reasons for such a decision.

In addition, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that the post was likely to be taken by the CEO of Sapport, Mikhail Nelyubin.

Earlier in June, five deputy editors-in-chief of Vedomosti announced they were leaving the newspaper in protest against the appointment of Andrey Shmarov as editor-in-chief. Business News Media's board of directors recommended his appointment, to which the staff was opposed, as they believe changes in the editorial policy of Vedomosti by Shmarov undermines the confidence of the audience.

