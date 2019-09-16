UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEOs Of 145 Top US Businesses Urge Congress To Take Action On Gun Control - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:39 PM

CEOs of 145 Top US Businesses Urge Congress to Take Action on Gun Control - Letter

The Chief Executive Officers of 145 prominent US businesses urged Congress in a letter on Thursday to take action on gun control in light of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Chief Executive Officers of 145 prominent US businesses urged Congress in a letter on Thursday to take action on gun control in light of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States.

"We urge the Senate to stand with the American public and take action on gun safety by passing a bill to require background checks on all gun sales and a strong Red Flag law that would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders," the letter said.

The list of US businesses includes Airbnb, Uber, Levis Straus, Bloomberg L.

P, Twitter, Yelp, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

On Tuesday, Republican members of the House of Representatives met with resident Donald Trump to discuss an issue surrounding the so-called gun show loophole, which enables individuals to purchase guns without undergoing a background check.

Republicans are traditionally wary of gun control legislation, citing the Second Amendment of the US Constitution that guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter Trump United States Congress All Uber

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

26 minutes ago

Commercial Stocks Could Cover Potential Oil Shorta ..

33 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islam LOK leader dies in Jammu

48 minutes ago

Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Impacts Overall Ene ..

47 minutes ago

Almost 80,000 homes still without power a week aft ..

47 minutes ago

Peskov Says Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Not on ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.