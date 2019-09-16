CEOs of 145 Top US Businesses Urge Congress to Take Action on Gun Control - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chief Executive Officers of 145 prominent US businesses urged Congress in a letter on Thursday to take action on gun control in light of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Chief Executive Officers of 145 prominent US businesses urged Congress in a letter on Thursday to take action on gun control in light of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States.

"We urge the Senate to stand with the American public and take action on gun safety by passing a bill to require background checks on all gun sales and a strong Red Flag law that would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders," the letter said.

The list of US businesses includes Airbnb, Uber, Levis Straus, Bloomberg L.

P, Twitter, Yelp, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

On Tuesday, Republican members of the House of Representatives met with resident Donald Trump to discuss an issue surrounding the so-called gun show loophole, which enables individuals to purchase guns without undergoing a background check.

Republicans are traditionally wary of gun control legislation, citing the Second Amendment of the US Constitution that guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.