CERN Hopes Russia Will Participate in Particle Accelerator Upgrade - Director-General

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) hopes that Russia will be actively engaged in renewing the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the most powerful particle accelerator in the world, Director-General of CERN Fabiola Gianotti said in an interview with Sputnik.

In April, CERN and Russia signed the New International Cooperation Agreement, which supersedes the one concluded in 1993. The agreement was ratified by Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 12 and covers the parties' collaboration in high-energy physics and other fields of mutual interest, as well as aims at creating new formats of bilateral cooperation.

"At the moment this [Russia's participation] is not yet finalized, so I can not give you the details. I can only say that Russian Institutes are expected and are keen to contribute high technology components for the upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider. I can tell you that Russian high level scientific and technological expertise will be very useful," Gianotti said.

According to the head, the center expects, in particular, participation from the Budker Institute for Nuclear Physics, which is based in the city of Novosibirsk.

She also said that Russia had already started an internal discussion on the possibility of becoming a full member of CERN.

"It's always good when we can increase the relationship and collaboration with countries that have high expertise in science and technology. It does not necessarily need to be through membership, it can be also in other forms. But it's also always very good when these links can be strengthened," Gianotti added.

CERN is the largest and most respected centers for scientific research in the world and is known for experiments involving the LHC that was created by physicists from different countries, including Russia. In addition, over 1,000 Russian scientists either have participated in or currently participate in CERN experiments.