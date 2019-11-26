UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CERN Hopes Russia Will Participate In Particle Accelerator Upgrade - Director-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

CERN Hopes Russia Will Participate in Particle Accelerator Upgrade - Director-General

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) hopes that Russia will be actively engaged in renewing the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the most powerful particle accelerator in the world, Director-General of CERN Fabiola Gianotti said in an interview with Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) hopes that Russia will be actively engaged in renewing the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the most powerful particle accelerator in the world, Director-General of CERN Fabiola Gianotti said in an interview with Sputnik.

In April, CERN and Russia signed the New International Cooperation Agreement, which supersedes the one concluded in 1993. The agreement was ratified by Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 12 and covers the parties' collaboration in high-energy physics and other fields of mutual interest, as well as aims at creating new formats of bilateral cooperation.

"At the moment this [Russia's participation] is not yet finalized, so I can not give you the details. I can only say that Russian Institutes are expected and are keen to contribute high technology components for the upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider. I can tell you that Russian high level scientific and technological expertise will be very useful," Gianotti said.

According to the head, the center expects, in particular, participation from the Budker Institute for Nuclear Physics, which is based in the city of Novosibirsk.

She also said that Russia had already started an internal discussion on the possibility of becoming a full member of CERN.

"It's always good when we can increase the relationship and collaboration with countries that have high expertise in science and technology. It does not necessarily need to be through membership, it can be also in other forms. But it's also always very good when these links can be strengthened," Gianotti added.

CERN is the largest and most respected centers for scientific research in the world and is known for experiments involving the LHC that was created by physicists from different countries, including Russia. In addition, over 1,000 Russian scientists either have participated in or currently participate in CERN experiments.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Novosibirsk April November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

43 seconds ago

Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price at $64.21 pb Monday

50 minutes ago

Seminar on Science Diplomacy on Nov 27

14 minutes ago

19 district police officers transferred, Wasim mad ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.