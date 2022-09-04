UrduPoint.com

CERN Mulls Idling World's Largest Particle Smasher Amid Energy Squeeze

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CERN Mulls Idling World's Largest Particle Smasher Amid Energy Squeeze

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) CERN has been laying plans to idle the world's largest particle collider during periods of peak demand for heating as the energy crunch in Europe continues to deepen, an official told the Wall Street Journal.

Serge Claudet, energy coordinator at the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva, told the daily that CERN would discuss with governments that fund experiments how it could halt particle research to get through winter.

"Our concern is really grid stability, because we do all we can to prevent a blackout in our region," Claudet said.

The Large Hadron Collider is the world's most powerful particle accelerator. It consists of a 17-mile ring of superconducting magnets that have to be cooled to -456 degrees Fahrenheit even when the beam is turned off.

The collider consumes a third as much as Geneva and is powered by French utility EDF, which has been struggling to fix corrosion problems at its nuclear plants. A sudden shutdown of the $4.4 billion machine could set back experiments for weeks.

"It's a voluntary action. You don't want to break your toy," Claudet said.

CERN is also in talks with EDF to receive a day's warning that it will need to cut power consumption, he added. The research organization operates eight accelerators and will prioritize shutting down other accelerators before the LHC.

Related Topics

World Europe Nuclear Geneva All Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

22 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

23 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

23 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.