MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) CERN has been laying plans to idle the world's largest particle collider during periods of peak demand for heating as the energy crunch in Europe continues to deepen, an official told the Wall Street Journal.

Serge Claudet, energy coordinator at the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva, told the daily that CERN would discuss with governments that fund experiments how it could halt particle research to get through winter.

"Our concern is really grid stability, because we do all we can to prevent a blackout in our region," Claudet said.

The Large Hadron Collider is the world's most powerful particle accelerator. It consists of a 17-mile ring of superconducting magnets that have to be cooled to -456 degrees Fahrenheit even when the beam is turned off.

The collider consumes a third as much as Geneva and is powered by French utility EDF, which has been struggling to fix corrosion problems at its nuclear plants. A sudden shutdown of the $4.4 billion machine could set back experiments for weeks.

"It's a voluntary action. You don't want to break your toy," Claudet said.

CERN is also in talks with EDF to receive a day's warning that it will need to cut power consumption, he added. The research organization operates eight accelerators and will prioritize shutting down other accelerators before the LHC.