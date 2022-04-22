CERN Restarts Large Hadron Collider After 3 Years of Upgrades

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) restarted the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) on Friday after it was stopped for upgrades at the end of 2018.

"The world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator has restarted after a break of more than three years for maintenance, consolidation and upgrade work. Today, 22 April, at 12:16 CEST (10:16 GMT), two beams of protons circulated in opposite directions around the Large Hadron Collider's 27-kilometre (16.7 miles) ring at their injection energy of 450 billion electronvolts (450 GeV)," CERN said on the website.

Mike Lamont, the director for accelerators and technology at CERN, said in the statement that the major improvements made to the LHC would deliver "even higher energy" and "significantly more data to the upgraded LHC experiments.

"

CERN added that experts would continue working "to progressively recommission the machine and safely ramp up the energy and intensity of the beams before delivering collisions to the experiments at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts (13.6 TeV)," which will allow for more particle collisions during physics runs. This, in turn, will allow the study of "the Higgs boson in great detail and put the Standard Model of particle physics and its various extensions to the most stringent tests yet."

The LHC, located beneath the France-Switzerland border near Geneva, is the most powerful particle accelerator in the world. It was built by CERN in collaboration with over 10,000 scientists and first was launched in September 2008.