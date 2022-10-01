UrduPoint.com

CERN Says Will Stop Large Hadron Collider Earlier To Save Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced on Friday that it will stop the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) two weeks earlier amid the crisis in energy markets.

"In light of the current global energy supply and cost crisis, and as part of its social responsibility, CERN will be implementing measures that will significantly reduce the Laboratory's energy consumption in 2022 and 2023. The 2022 year-end-technical stop (YETS) will start on 28 November, two weeks earlier than initially planned, and the operation of the accelerator complex will be reduced by 20% in 2023," CERN said on the website.

The organization added that the plan has been developed together with French electricity supplier Electricite de France (EDF).

CERN is also working on additional measures to save energy at the CERN sites, including "switching off the street lighting overnight, delaying by one week the start of building heating and optimising it during the entire winter season.

"

The Large Hadron Collider is the world's most powerful particle accelerator. It consists of a 17-mile ring of superconducting magnets that have to be cooled to -456 degrees Fahrenheit even when the beam is turned off.

The collider consumes a third as much as Geneva and is powered by EDF, which has been struggling to fix corrosion problems at its nuclear plants.

CERN is the largest and most respected center for scientific research in the world and is known for experiments involving the LHC, which was created by physicists from different countries, including Russia. The discovery of the Higgs boson elementary particle, which is responsible for the existence of other particles' mass, can be attributed to the particle accelerator. The Higgs boson discovery is considered to be one of the most important achievements of modern physics.

