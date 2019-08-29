UrduPoint.com
'Certain Contacts' On Russian-Ukrainian Prisoner Exchange Taking Place - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:06 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that "certain contacts" were taking place considering preparations for the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange, without providing any more information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that "certain contacts" were taking place considering preparations for the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange, without providing any more information.

The exact date of the exchange remains uncertain. Lawyer Valentin Rybin said earlier in the day that twelve Russians would be exchanged as part of the swap.

"I have nothing to add on this topic.

We will announce when we are ready, but we are not ready yet. I can only repeat that we welcome the decision to release [RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill] Vyshinsky. I can say that certain contacts are taking place, but I have nothing to add," Peskov told reporters.

Kiev's appellate court released on Wednesday Vyshinsky on personal recognizance after the journalist spent over 400 days in custody over allegedly being involved in treason and supporting the breakaway Donbas region.

