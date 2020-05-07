Certain Ethnic Groups More Likely to Die From COVID-19 Complications - ONS

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed in a new study published on Thursday that black ethnicity males and females in England and Wales were four times more likely to die from the coronavirus disease than white ethnicity people.

This question was previously raised by government experts, who suggested that the COVID-19 mortality rate among different ethnic groups may vary. The government has instructed that scientists conducted research.

"Black males are 4.2 times more likely to die from a COVID-19-related death and Black females are 4.3 times more likely than White ethnicity males and females.

People of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and Mixed ethnicities also had statistically significant raised risk of death involving COVID-19 compared with those of White ethnicity," the ONS report read.

It added that such a difference in mortality rate among different ethnic groups could be partly explained by the socio-economic difficulties experienced by certain groups.

The report is based on data on deaths in England and Wales from March 2 to April 10.

The UK has so far reported 201,101 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 30,076 fatalities, both in hospitals and social care facilities.