Certain Progress on Libyan Settlement Reached at Talks in Moscow - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Certain progress has been achieved at the talks on Libya in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"Intensive consultations have been ongoing since today morning with the participation of the Libyan parties with the support of the foreign and defense ministers of the Republic of Turkey and the Russian Federation.

A document was examined that would make it possible to specify issues related to the ceasefire regime," Lavrov said.

"The ceasefire, as you know, was announced at 00:00 on Sunday, January 12, in response to the call of presidents [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and [of Turkey Recep Tayiip] Erdogan, which is contained in their joint statement adopted in Istanbul on January 8. And this draft final document of today's meeting was examined in detail, it was the subject of quite serious talks. Today we can report that certain progress has been achieved," he said.