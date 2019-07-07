Certification of Russian MC-21 Airliner Expected to Be Validated by EASA in 2021 - Borisov

(@imziishan)

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Russian MC-21 twinjet airliner is expected to be certified by the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) in 2020, while the validation of the certificate by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) could take place in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Sunday.

"The acquisition of a Russian type certificate for the MC-21-300 aircraft in Rosaviatsiya is scheduled for 2020, and the validation of the Russian certificate at EASA is planned for 2021," Borisov said when opening a meeting on the implementation of production plans at the Russian Irkutsk Aviation Plant, where the airliner is being built.