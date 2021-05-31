UrduPoint.com
Chad Accuses C.Africa Army Of Killing Six Of Its Soldiers

2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:17 PM

Chad accuses C.Africa army of killing six of its soldiers

The Chad government on Monday accused the Central African Republic of killing six of its soldiers in an attack on an outpost in the south of the country

The Chad government on Monday accused the Central African Republic of killing six of its soldiers in an attack on an outpost in the south of the country.

"The Central African armed forces attacked the outpost of Sourou in Chad on Sunday morning.

.. killed a Chad soldier, injured five and kidnapped five others who were then executed in Mbang on the Central African Republic side," Chad's foreign minister Cherif Mahamat Zene said in a statement.

