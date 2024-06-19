Chad Ammo Depot Blaze Kills Nine, Wounds Dozens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A fire that tore through a huge military ammunition depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena killed at least nine people and wounded dozens more, officials said Wednesday, warning the toll could rise.
The blaze, which started late on Tuesday, sent powerful blasts into the night sky and the exploding ordnance shook buildings miles away.
Chad's Health Minister Abdelmadjid Abderahim told journalists that the toll was in danger of rising as many of the 46 wounded were in an "extremely serious" condition.
A visit to the scene Wednesday revealed unexploded shells and other munitions scattered on the ground and the burnt-out wreckage of what looked like military vehicles.
Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said the cause was not "criminal" but an investigation was under way.
According to initial indications, several people died in the ammunition storeroom, he said.
"There are fewer deaths and less damage than we foresaw.
We were expecting dozens and dozens of deaths," Koulamallah, who is also foreign minister, told AFP by telephone. "There aren't many civilians who lost their lives."
The sky burst into flames above the Goudji area -- where the army's largest depot of ammunition is located -- for several hours before tapering off and finally ceasing after midnight.
The explosions shook buildings as far as seven kilometres (four miles) away and the flames were visible from far off.
"The roof of our house was blown off by one of the explosions," said resident Kadidja Dakou, who lives in the Amsinene area near Goudji.
The 36-year-old and her three children took refuge in the street alongside their neighbours, for fear their houses would collapse, she told AFP by phone.
"The soldiers had time to evacuate the vehicles, heavy weapons etc. and were able themselves to take shelter," Koulamallah said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
Japan emperor recalls time with UK royals ahead of visit13 minutes ago
-
Japan's royals: tradition, myths and Instagram13 minutes ago
-
Brownlee dropped from British triathlon team for Olympics23 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry distributes over 400 million food items to Hajj pilgrims33 minutes ago
-
Fighting in Gaza's Rafah as tensions soar on Israel-Lebanon border2 hours ago
-
NWC distributes over 45mln cubic meters of Water during Hajj 1445 AH2 hours ago
-
Kim tells Putin N. Korea 'fully supports' Russia on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Russia says awaits US response to prisoner swap proposals2 hours ago
-
Stockholm exchange fined $10 mn for insider trading lapses3 hours ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa to be sworn in as president3 hours ago
-
Putin and N. Korea's Kim sign strategic partnership treaty3 hours ago
-
Shootings, raids as global drug gangs hit Spain's Costa del Sol4 hours ago