UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chad Army Says 52 Troops, 1,000 Fighters Killed In Offensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:43 PM

Chad army says 52 troops, 1,000 fighters killed in offensive

The Chadian army said Thursday it had wound up an offensive against Boko Haram fighters in the Lake Chad border region in which 52 troops and 1,000 fighters were killed

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chadian army said Thursday it had wound up an offensive against Boko Haram fighters in the Lake Chad border region in which 52 troops and 1,000 fighters were killed.

Army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermendoa Agouna told AFP that the operation, launched after nearly 100 soldiers were killed last month, ended Wednesday after the Nigerian fighters were forced out of the country.

Related Topics

Army Chad Border

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

11 minutes ago

PCB refers Umar Akmal matter to Disciplinary Panel ..

20 minutes ago

Sindh University to evolve drastic parallel plan t ..

3 seconds ago

Boris Johnson's health 'continues to improve': Dow ..

3 minutes ago

Newly appointed DIG NH&MP holds meeting with secto ..

3 minutes ago

Lufthansa needs state aid to survive: CEO

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.