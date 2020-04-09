Chad army says 52 troops, 1,000 fighters killed in offensive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chadian army said Thursday it had wound up an offensive against Boko Haram fighters in the Lake Chad border region in which 52 troops and 1,000 fighters were killed.

Army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermendoa Agouna told AFP that the operation, launched after nearly 100 soldiers were killed last month, ended Wednesday after the Nigerian fighters were forced out of the country.