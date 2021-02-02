UrduPoint.com
Chad Bans Protests Ahead Of Vote Announcement

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:13 PM

Chad's government has barred the opposition from staging protests ahead of an expected announcement by President Idriss Deby Itno's party that the veteran leader will be its champion in upcoming elections

N'Djamena (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chad's government has barred the opposition from staging protests ahead of an expected announcement by President Idriss Deby Itno's party that the veteran leader will be its champion in upcoming elections.

In a decree published late Monday, Public Security Minister Mahamat Tahir Orozi said the authorities "cannot allow the holding of such protests, which have the potential to provoke public disorder across the country." The organisers told AFP the demonstrations were "peaceful marches" for political change and equality and vowed to carry on with them as scheduled.

They are due to take place every day from Thursday to Sunday.

Deby, a 68-year-old former army chief, has been in power since December 1990, when he ousted the autocratic Hissene Habre.

He has been re-elected every five years since then, thanks to constitutional changes approved by a referendum in 2005 to remove limits on presidential terms.

He is expected to be named by his party on Saturday as its candidate for the April 11 elections.

