Chad counts votes on new constitution promised by military rulers

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Vote-counting was underway in Chad Sunday after polls closed in the referendum on a new constitution promised by the country's military rulers, but opposed by opposition politicians.

There appears little doubt that it will be approved, which would pave the way toward elections and the return of civilian rule that was promised, then postponed, by the ruling military junta.

But a large section of the opposition and civil society in the central African country called for a boycott of Sunday's vote.

They argue the vote is designed to pave the way for the election of the current transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, and the continuation of a "dynasty" begun by his late father 33 years ago following a coup.

The "yes" camp seems assured of victory after a well-financed campaign by the ruling junta against a divided opposition, whose members have faced arrest, intimidation and threats for more than a year.

Security forces were well positioned Sunday around the capital N'Djamena, where walls have been plastered with posters championing a "yes" vote to bring in a constitution for a "unitary and decentralised state".

It is not very different from the constitution that the military repealed in 2021, enshrining a regime in which most of the power is concentrated in the head of state.

The "yes" camp back a unitary state, arguing that the federalism sought by opposition groups would encourage "separatism" and "chaos".

Deby was first to place his vote at a polling station in N'Djamena near the presidential palace.

"Each ballot placed in the ballot box is a further step towards stability and prosperity for our country," he said.

Polls closed at 5:00 pm (1600 GMT). Provisional results are scheduled to be published on December 24, with the Supreme Court due to validate them four days later.