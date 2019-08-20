Chad Declares State of Emergency in 3 Areas Following Ethnic Violence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) During an emergency meeting on Monday, the government of Chad declared a state of emergency in three border areas in the north and east of the country following intercommunal clashes that killed at least 37 people, local media reported.

"This decision is explained by the security situation that has deteriorated sharply in recent weeks and carries escalation risks," Minister of Communications Oumar Yaya Hissein said, as cited by Al Wihda newspaper.

The state of emergency will operate in the regions of Ouaddai, Sila and Tibesti from August 20 to September 10, the news outlet reported.

The government of Chad is concerned about the influx of illegal weapons to Tibesti from Libya and Ouaddai and Sila from Sudan, according to the report.

Chadian President Idriss Deby reportedly said that such conflicts threaten the unity of the central African nation and blamed the mortality on the proliferation of weapons in the area bordering Sudan.