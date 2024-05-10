Chad Election Results To Be Announced Ahead Of Schedule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 12:20 AM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chad's presidential election results will be released later on Thursday, officials said in a surprise announcement, nearly two weeks earlier than scheduled.
It follows Monday's vote which aims to end three years of military rule in the country.
The two main rivals are junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who was proclaimed transitional president by the military three years ago, and his Prime Minister Succes Masra, a former opposition leader.
Results had been expected on May 21.
"The ceremony for the solemn declaration of provisional results from the presidential vote of May 6 will be held today.
.. from 8:00 pm," (1900 GMT) Ahmed Bartchiret, president of the ANGE national electoral agency, said in a statement.
Voters faced a decision whether to extend three decades of Deby family rule but opponents had called for a boycott of the vote, dismissing it as fixed.
Supporters of Masra, a 40-year-old economist, have been holding their own count of the ballots in parallel to the official one authorised by the junta-appointed ANGE.
Deby and Masra faced eight other candidates who were either relatively unknown or considered not hostile to the regime.
