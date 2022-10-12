Chad ex-opposition figure Saleh Kebzabo named prime minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Chadian ruler Mahamat Idriss Deby pushed ahead Wednesday with declared plans to steer the country back to civilian government, appointing a former opposition figure as prime minister to head an interim administration of "national union." Deby named Saleh Kebzabo, 75, a former journalist who ran four times for the presidency against his iron-fisted father, Idriss Deby Itno

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Chadian ruler Mahamat Idriss Deby pushed ahead Wednesday with declared plans to steer the country back to civilian government, appointing a former opposition figure as prime minister to head an interim administration of "national union." Deby named Saleh Kebzabo, 75, a former journalist who ran four times for the presidency against his iron-fisted father, Idriss Deby Itno.

The 38-year-old five-star general took over after the elder Deby, in power for three decades, was killed during an operation against rebels in April 2021.

But he has since angered many at home and embarrassed backers abroad by pushing to stay in power beyond an initially-promised deadline and contest promised elections.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Kebzabo promised to "accompany" the young Itno "in a great endeavour... the next two years of political transition." Kebzabo, a fierce opponent in the last years of the elder Deby's rule, had been swift to recognise his son as leader after his death.

Two leaders from his UNDR party took part in the first transition government named by the junta.

Deby's junta had originally declared it would restore civilian rule after 18 months in power, and he had at first promised not to take part in the elections that would follow.

But as the 18-month deadline neared, a nationwide forum staged by Deby reset the clock.

Last weekend it approved a new 24-month timeframe for holding elections, named Deby "transitional president" for the interim and declared he could be a candidate in the poll.

Deby was sworn in on Monday, vowing to name a "government of national union" within days.

The outgoing premier was 55-year-old political veteran Albert Pahimi Padacke, who had served for 18 months and had also been prime minister under Deby's father.

He formally resigned on Tuesday along with his government.