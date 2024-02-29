Chad Government On Alert After Attack On Security Services
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 08:50 PM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A "general search" of vehicles and passersby was under way late Wednesday in Chad's capital after gunfire erupted near an opposition party's headquarters.
The sound of automatic weapons fire earlier in the day prompted people to leave the area in the centre of N'Djamena where the Socialist Party Without Borders' (PSF) main office had been surrounded by the army.
Presidential guard trucks were also seen headed towards the party HQ, an AFP journalist saw.
The government has accused the party of being responsible for a deadly attack earlier in the week on the internal security agency.
PSF head Yaya Dillo, a fierce opponent of Chad's transitional president, his cousin Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, denied any involvement in the Tuesday night attack, which left several people dead.
Speaking to AFP, he called the accusation a "lie", saying: "I wasn't present".
