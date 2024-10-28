Open Menu

Chad Hunts Attackers After 40 Killed In Boko Haram Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Chad hunts attackers after 40 killed in Boko Haram raid

An attack by group Boko Haram killed around 40 Chadian troops overnight near the Nigerian border, prompting an army operation to hunt down the militants, the government and local sources said on Monday

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) An attack by group Boko Haram killed around 40 Chadian troops overnight near the Nigerian border, prompting an army operation to hunt down the militants, the government and local sources said on Monday.

Members of Boko Haram targeted a garrison housing more than 200 Chadian soldiers late Sunday in the Lake Chad region, an area plagued by various armed groups, local sources told AFP.

The presidency said in a statement that the attack struck near Ngouboua in the west of the country, "tragically leaving about 40 people dead".

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the scene early on Monday and launched an operation "to go after the attackers and track them down in their furthest hideouts", the statement added.

