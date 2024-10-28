Chad Hunts Attackers After 40 Killed In Boko Haram Raid
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
An attack by group Boko Haram killed around 40 Chadian troops overnight near the Nigerian border, prompting an army operation to hunt down the militants, the government and local sources said on Monday
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) An attack by group Boko Haram killed around 40 Chadian troops overnight near the Nigerian border, prompting an army operation to hunt down the militants, the government and local sources said on Monday.
Members of Boko Haram targeted a garrison housing more than 200 Chadian soldiers late Sunday in the Lake Chad region, an area plagued by various armed groups, local sources told AFP.
The presidency said in a statement that the attack struck near Ngouboua in the west of the country, "tragically leaving about 40 people dead".
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the scene early on Monday and launched an operation "to go after the attackers and track them down in their furthest hideouts", the statement added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..
More Stories From World
-
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN51 seconds ago
-
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster53 seconds ago
-
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN1 minute ago
-
Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'39 minutes ago
-
Greenhouse gases at new all-time high in 2023: warns UN agency2 minutes ago
-
NATO chief says N.Korean troop deployment signals Putin's 'desperation'2 minutes ago
-
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report3 hours ago
-
Around 40 killed in attack on army in Chad: govt5 hours ago
-
Ship with suspected toxic waste returns to Albania5 hours ago
-
Boeing announces stock offering expected to raise up to $19 billion5 hours ago
-
Pakistani Pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair attracts visitors5 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit VW mulls closing at least three German plants5 hours ago