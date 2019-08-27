UrduPoint.com
Chad Jails 243 Rebels Over February Incursion From Libya

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:49 PM

Chad jails 243 rebels over February incursion from Libya

Chad has handed down jail terms to 243 rebels who crossed into the northeast of the country from Libya in February before their incursion was halted by French air strikes, the government said Tuesday

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Chad has handed down jail terms to 243 rebels who crossed into the northeast of the country from Libya in February before their incursion was halted by French air strikes, the government said Tuesday.

Out of "267 people who were arrested, 12 were sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison and 231 others to terms ranging from 10 to 15 years," Justice Minister Djimet Arabi told AFP. Twenty-four minors who had been detained were released, Arabi said.

