Chad PM Claims First-round Win In Presidential Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 01:50 AM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chad's Prime Minister Succes Masra on Thursday claimed a "resounding" first-round victory in this week's presidential election, shortly before official results were due to be released.
In a speech posted on his Facebook page, Masra said a count of the votes by his team "establishes the victory in the first round, that of change over the status quo".
"The victory is resounding and without blemish," he said.
Masra went on to say the team of General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who was proclaimed transitional president three years ago by the army, would soon announce that he had won and "steal the victory from the people".
Masra, a former opposition leader appointed prime minister in January, urged Chadians to "mobilise peacefully.
.. to prove our victory".
Monday's vote was intended to end three years of military rule in Chad, a country crucial to the fight against militancy across the Sahel desert region.
Election results had not been expected until May 21, but officials said Thursday they would be announced in the evening.
Supporters of Masra, a 40-year-old economist, have been holding their own count of the ballots in parallel to the official one authorised by the junta-appointed ANGE election agency.
Masra had been a fierce opponent of the regime before it named him prime minister after he returned from exile.
He has faced accusations of being a stooge by the opposition, which has been violently repressed and leading figures barred from standing.
