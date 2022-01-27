UrduPoint.com

Chad Presidency Says Post-coup Forum Postponed To May

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Chad announced Thursday that a national forum designed to chart the country's future following a military takeover last year would be postponed by nearly three months

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Chad announced Thursday that a national forum designed to chart the country's future following a military takeover last year would be postponed by nearly three months.

A "national dialogue" that the ruling junta had declared on New Year's Eve would start on February 15 will now begin on May 10, the presidency said on Facebook.

