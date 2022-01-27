Chad presidency says post-coup forum postponed to May

Chad announced Thursday that a national forum designed to chart the country's future following a military takeover last year would be postponed by nearly three months

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Chad announced Thursday that a national forum designed to chart the country's future following a military takeover last year would be postponed by nearly three months.

A "national dialogue" that the ruling junta had declared on New Year's Eve would start on February 15 will now begin on May 10, the presidency said on Facebook.