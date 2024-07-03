Chad rangers battle to protect park from poachers, local farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Binder, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Between the orange trunks of the acacia trees in the Chad savannah, a herd of elephants move through Zah Soo National Park, under the watchful eye of one of the only humans allowed to witness the scene.

Established to protect the Sahel country's biodiversity from the threat of poaching and effects of agriculture, the park faces increasing criticism from local farmers who say it has affected their livelihoods.

Observing the elephants with a Kalashnikov slung over his shoulder, Belfort Assia Blanga, a member of the Forest and Wildlife Guard (GFF) pointed out that the herd now has just as many juveniles as adults.

"The fact that they are reproducing shows that they now feel secure," the ranger said -- a point of pride for the park's custodians, after 113 elephants were killed between 2013 and 2019.

The park, along the border with neighbouring Cameroon, is now home to 125 elephants -- the country's third largest population.

Since the deployment of the GFF rangers, no elephants have been poached despite their limited resources, a lack of ammunition and "worn-out weapons", Assia Blanga added.

But other species in the park are still threatened by illegal hunting.

Lambert Worgue Yemye, deputy director of the protected area, said that villagers and farmers mainly target antelope.