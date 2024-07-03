Chad Rangers Battle To Protect Park From Poachers, Local Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Binder, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Between the orange trunks of the acacia trees in the Chad savannah, a herd of elephants move through Zah Soo National Park, under the watchful eye of one of the only humans allowed to witness the scene.
Established to protect the Sahel country's biodiversity from the threat of poaching and effects of agriculture, the park faces increasing criticism from local farmers who say it has affected their livelihoods.
Observing the elephants with a Kalashnikov slung over his shoulder, Belfort Assia Blanga, a member of the Forest and Wildlife Guard (GFF) pointed out that the herd now has just as many juveniles as adults.
"The fact that they are reproducing shows that they now feel secure," the ranger said -- a point of pride for the park's custodians, after 113 elephants were killed between 2013 and 2019.
The park, along the border with neighbouring Cameroon, is now home to 125 elephants -- the country's third largest population.
Since the deployment of the GFF rangers, no elephants have been poached despite their limited resources, a lack of ammunition and "worn-out weapons", Assia Blanga added.
But other species in the park are still threatened by illegal hunting.
Lambert Worgue Yemye, deputy director of the protected area, said that villagers and farmers mainly target antelope.
Recent Stories
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
More Stories From World
-
'Microscopic' attention to details powers Ireland, says Nienaber50 minutes ago
-
Brazil held by Colombia in Copa America, to face Uruguay quarter-final1 hour ago
-
France's renowned Arles photo fest goes 'beneath the surface'1 hour ago
-
Murdered and forgotten: Iraqi victims of gender-based violence1 hour ago
-
Hurricane Beryl kills seven as it churns towards Jamaica2 hours ago
-
Divers turn conservationists as corals bleach worldwide2 hours ago
-
240,000 people evacuated in China rainstorms3 hours ago
-
Haiti PM vows 'transparency' to population traumatized by gangs3 hours ago
-
Anti-doping agency sharpens its tools for Paris Olympics3 hours ago
-
Dangerous skin diseases spreading among Gaza children3 hours ago
-
Olympic swimmers hope for winning edge with latest 'rocket suits'3 hours ago
-
Amazon counts on 'grit and innovation' to meet AI surge3 hours ago