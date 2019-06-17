Chad rebel chief held in France over crimes against humanity: legal sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :One of Chad's main rebel leaders was detained at his Paris home on Monday over alleged crimes against humanity committed in Sudan, his rebel group and French legal sources said.

General Mahamat Nouri, who heads the Union of Forces for Democracy and Development (UFDD) and is one of the main opponents to the regime of President Idriss Deby Itno, was detained in connection with "his activities in Sudan between 2005 and 2010," a group spokesman told AFP.

Paris prosecutors confirmed his arrest along with that of two other Chadian rebels elsewhere in France wanted on similar charges.