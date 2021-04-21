Chad Rebel Group CCMSR Vows to Continue Fight Against Central Authorities

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Chadian rebels from the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic (CCMSR) on Tuesday reaffirmed opposition to the authorities in N'Djamena, currently ruled by the Transitional Military Council in the wake of President Idriss Deby's death, vowing to continue their armed struggle.

Deby was killed while visiting troops on the frontlines in the fight against another rebel group, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). He was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to the sustained injuries on Tuesday.

"Even if colonel Idriss Deby died of wounds, his system is still intact. We cannot leave Chad to be led by monarchic heritage. The liberation struggle must continue until the dictatorial system is dismantled," CCMSR said.

The rebels called on all opposition forces to unite at such a critical time.

"We also call on the international community to support the people of Chad in their fight for the nation's freedom and against this criminal regime. We implore our historic partner, France, to stick to a neutral position regarding this domestic [Chadian] problem," the statement read.

CCMSR, which is one of the rebel groups fighting against the government in Chad's restive north, expressed solidarity with FACT and vowed to make its own contribution toward briging down the government.

Deby served as President of Chad since 1990 having previously distinguished himself through military service under the regime of Felix Malloum. Upon his death, the Chadian Parliament dissolved, leaving a Transitional Military Council to run the country.