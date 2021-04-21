UrduPoint.com
Chad Reopens Borders After Deby's Death: Military Rulers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:24 PM

Chad reopened its borders on Wednesday, a day after they were closed following the death in combat of president Idriss Deby Itno, the country's new transitional military council said

A curfew -- also imposed after the veteran leader's death on Tuesday -- would now start from 8 pm instead of 6 pm, according to a statement signed by the military council's spokesman Azem Bermandoa Agouna.

