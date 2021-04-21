Chad re-opens is land and air borders with foreign nations, which were closed on Tuesday following the death of President Idriss Deby, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the transitional military council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Chad re-opens is land and air borders with foreign nations, which were closed on Tuesday following the death of President Idriss Deby, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the transitional military council.

Apart from that, a spokesman for Chad's army reportedly announced that the curfew hours would be shortened, as the curfew will start at 20:00 instead of 18:00 local time, and end at 05:00 local time.