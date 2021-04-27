UrduPoint.com
Chad Requires Support To Stabilize Domestic Situation - Interim Leader

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:06 PM

Chad Requires Support to Stabilize Domestic Situation - Interim Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Chad is in need of support, including from the international community, to stabilize the situation in the wake of President Idriss Deby's death, the head of the country's transitional military council and the late leader's son, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, said on Tuesday.

The official thanked friendly countries for their support amid the transition period.

"Chad needs national and international communities to carry out this transition because the challenges are formidable," Deby said in his speech to the nation.

The current leader went on to stress the need for support in stabilizing the economic and financial situation.

"All our compatriots, who are far from their land or are exiled for this or that reason, must return to the country, so we can build it together.

Their brothers, sons, parents are waiting for them with open arms, in the spirit of peace and reconciliation, same as us," Deby asked.

Deby also assured the country's partners that Chad would continue meeting its obligation in the fight against terrorism and follow other international commitments.

Chad's transitional military authority assumed power earlier in April after then-President Idriss Deby, who had been re-elected for his sixth presidential term, died from wounds that he received in clashes between government troops and the rebels in the country's north. The transitional period is set to last for 18 months after which new elections will be held, according to the military.

