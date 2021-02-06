UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chad Ruling Party Backs Deby Bid For Sixth Term

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:31 PM

Chad ruling party backs Deby bid for sixth term

Chad's ruling party on Saturday endorsed President Idriss Deby Itno's bid for a sixth term in an election later this year

N'Djamena (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Chad's ruling party on Saturday endorsed President Idriss Deby Itno's bid for a sixth term in an election later this year.

Deby, a 68-year-old former army chief who has been in power for 30 years, is expected to face a joint opposition candidate in the April vote.

Despite ruling with an iron fist, Deby largely enjoys the support of the international community which views him as an essential ally in the fight against jihadists in the troubled Sahel region.

Deby hailed his nomination at a meeting of his Patriotic Salvation Movement.

"Allow me, my brothers and sisters, to tell you that it is after a mature and deep introspection, that I decided to respond favourably to this call of the people," he said.

The opposition had called for demonstrations on Saturday but they have been banned by the authorities because of a "risk to public order".

On Tuesday, 12 opposition parties said they would field a joint candidate against Deby in the April 11 poll and signed a deal creating an electoral coalition called Alliance Victoire (Victory Alliance).

Deby has been the leader of the central African state since December 1990, when he ousted the autocratic leader Hissene Habre.

He has been re-elected every five years since then, thanks to constitutional changes approved by a referendum in 2005 to remove limits on presidential terms.

During his rule, Deby has been accused of appointing relatives and cronies to key positions and failing to address the poverty that afflicts many of Chad's 13 million people despite oil wealth.

The country ranks 187th out of 189 in the UN's Human Development Index.

Banned opposition demonstrations, arbitrary arrests and severed access to social networks raise regular objections from human rights groups, which have also accused the ruling class of endemic corruption.

- 'Lessons learned' - The opposition manifesto signed by 12 party leaders on Tuesday sets down a joint approach for government, a code of conduct and "the criteria for appointing a single candidate on a transparent and consensual basis".

Signatories include two prominent opposition figures -- Saleh Kebzabo, the runner-up in the 2016 election with about 13 percent of the vote, and Mahamat Ahmat Alabo.

The manifesto says other opposition parties can join, although it does not set a date for when the single candidate will be named.

The alliance's coordinator, Alladoumngar Tedengarti, said "the lesson has been learned" from 30 years of elections in which Deby has been able to cruise past a fragmented opposition.

Other leaders who have yet to join include Laokein Kourayo Medar, who placed third in 2016, and Succes Masra, whose campaign group, The Transformers, has joined with NGOs to call for protests.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Army United Nations Vote Oil Alliance Chad April December 2016 From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

17 minutes ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

17 minutes ago

Blinken in first phone call with Saudi counterpart ..

10 seconds ago

‘We are helpless since Imran Khan assumed the po ..

34 minutes ago

Nine Taliban Militants Killed, 4 Injured by Afghan ..

13 seconds ago

Compromise on corruption against PTI philosophy: S ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.