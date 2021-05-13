UrduPoint.com
Chad, Russia 'Are In One Trench' When Fighting International Terrorism - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Chad and Russia have a common enemy, international terrorism, Acheick Ibn Oumar, the Chadian minister of reconciliation and dialogue, told Sputnik in an interview.

In December 2019, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif told Sputnik that his country counts on Russia's support in combating terrorists in Africa, adding that 90% of the Chadian armament, including airplanes and heavy machinery, is Russian.

"We are in the same trench with Russia, because once we suffered from the same enemy - extremist Islamist groups, which targeted both Chad and Russia.

We had some consensus in identifying a source of danger, which threatens all of us," the minister said.

Chad has been waging a war against the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) on the Chadian-Libyan border, considering them as criminals and terrorists and refusing to negotiate with them. In April, FACT militants killed then-President Idriss Deby Itno during armed clashes. The army command has since announced a transition period in the country that will last a year and a half.

On Sunday, the Chadian army claimed victory over FACT and said it was restoring control over the whole country.

