Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Two dozen armed men tried to storm into Chad's presidential palace but 18 of the attackers and two soldiers died in the failed attack, the national prosecutor said Thursday.

Heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential complex just before 8:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday in the centre of N'Djamena, the capital of central African country.

Roads leading to the presidential palace were blocked and tanks could be seen on the streets, an AFP reporter at the scene said at the time.

Government spokesman and Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said a 24-member commando unit carrying "weapons, machetes and knives" attacked the guards of the presidential palace before being swiftly stopped.

They "shammed a car breakdown to attack the guards in front of the gates of the presidential palace," state prosecutor Oumar Kedelaye said.

"They killed two soldiers and seriously wounded five others," he said, adding that 18 assailants were killed and six were wounded.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was inside the palace at the time of the attack, the motive for which was still unclear.

Deby seized power after rebels killed his father Idriss Deby in 2021. The older Deby had ruled Chad with an iron fist since a coup in the early 1990s.