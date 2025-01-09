Open Menu

Chad Says Bid To Storm Into Presidential Palace Foiled, 20 Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

Two dozen armed men tried to storm into Chad's presidential palace but 18 of the attackers and two soldiers died in the failed attack, the national prosecutor said Thursday

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Two dozen armed men tried to storm into Chad's presidential palace but 18 of the attackers and two soldiers died in the failed attack, the national prosecutor said Thursday.

Heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential complex just before 8:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday in the centre of N'Djamena, the capital of central African country.

Roads leading to the presidential palace were blocked and tanks could be seen on the streets, an AFP reporter at the scene said at the time.

Government spokesman and Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said a 24-member commando unit carrying "weapons, machetes and knives" attacked the guards of the presidential palace before being swiftly stopped.

They "shammed a car breakdown to attack the guards in front of the gates of the presidential palace," state prosecutor Oumar Kedelaye said.

"They killed two soldiers and seriously wounded five others," he said, adding that 18 assailants were killed and six were wounded.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was inside the palace at the time of the attack, the motive for which was still unclear.

Deby seized power after rebels killed his father Idriss Deby in 2021. The older Deby had ruled Chad with an iron fist since a coup in the early 1990s.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Car Died Chad Government

Recent Stories

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army ch ..

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief

55 seconds ago
 The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) orga ..

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..

57 seconds ago
 Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace fo ..

Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

58 seconds ago
 Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

10 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

1 minute ago
 C&W launches inspection of road projects

C&W launches inspection of road projects

1 minute ago
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’ ..

DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues

1 minute ago
 Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive ..

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attent ..

1 minute ago
 Grand operation started against encroachers in Lar ..

Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana

1 minute ago
 Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hind ..

Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act

1 minute ago
 PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds i ..

PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months

12 minutes ago
 Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactme ..

Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World