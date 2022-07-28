UrduPoint.com

Chad Signs The Statute Of The Islamic Organization For Food Security (IOFS)

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 12:57 PM

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received in his office today, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, His Excellency Mr. Zakarea Fadel Katar, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Chad’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022) His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received in his office today, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, His Excellency Mr.

Zakarea Fadel Katar, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Chad’s Permanent Representative to the OIC.


Both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Chad, ways to enhance them, and issues of common interest.
At the end of the meeting, His Excellency the Ambassador signed the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), an OIC specialized organ, based in the city of Nur-Sultan, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Chad Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan July OIC

Recent Stories

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

24 minutes ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

37 minutes ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.