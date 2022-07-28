Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received in his office today, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, His Excellency Mr. Zakarea Fadel Katar, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Chad’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Chad, ways to enhance them, and issues of common interest.

At the end of the meeting, His Excellency the Ambassador signed the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), an OIC specialized organ, based in the city of Nur-Sultan, the Republic of Kazakhstan.