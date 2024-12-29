Open Menu

Chad Votes In General Election After Three Years Of Army Rule

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Chad votes in general election after three years of army rule

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chad voted Sunday in a general election the government says is a key step towards ending military rule, with turnout expected to be low after the opposition called for a boycott.

Midday figures suggested a turnout of just 38 percent to choose a new parliament, provincial assemblies and local councils, according to the elections management agency ANGE.

Election officials in the upmarket district where the president's family and ruling dignitaries live put voter apathy down to the "cold weather".

But opposition parties have urged Chad's eight million voters to shun the election, the results of which they say had been decided in advance.

They "have all stayed at home following our call, that is, the overwhelming majority," Succes Masra, leader of the opposition Transformers party, told.

The boycott leaves the field open for candidates aligned with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who was brought to power by the military in 2021 and then legitimised in a presidential election in May that opposition candidates denounced as fraudulent.

