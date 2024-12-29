Open Menu

Chad Votes In Triple Elections After Three Years Of Army Rule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Chad votes in triple elections after three years of army rule

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chad began voting on Sunday in a general election that is presented by the government as a key step towards ending military rule but has been boycotted by the opposition.

Turnout was low in the capital N'Djamena when polling stations opened for voters to choose a new parliament, provincial assemblies and local councils in one of the world's poorest countries.

Election officials in the upmarket district where the president's family and ruling dignitaries live put voter apathy down to the "cold weather".

Opposition parties have urged Chad's eight million voters to shun elections whose results they said had been decided in advance.

The boycott leaves the field open for candidates aligned with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who was brought to power by the military in 2021 and then legitimised in a presidential election in May that opposition candidates denounced as fraudulent.

"I urge all my compatriots on the electoral roll to come out and vote en masse," Deby posted on Facebook, alongside photos of himself casting his ballot on what he called a "historic day".

Related Topics

Election Weather World Parliament Vote Facebook Chad May Sunday Family All Government Million Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

55 minutes ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

1 hour ago
 UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

1 hour ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

2 hours ago
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

2 hours ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

2 hours ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

8 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

15 hours ago

More Stories From World