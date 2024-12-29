Chad Votes In Triple Elections After Three Years Of Army Rule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chad began voting on Sunday in a general election that is presented by the government as a key step towards ending military rule but has been boycotted by the opposition.
Turnout was low in the capital N'Djamena when polling stations opened for voters to choose a new parliament, provincial assemblies and local councils in one of the world's poorest countries.
Election officials in the upmarket district where the president's family and ruling dignitaries live put voter apathy down to the "cold weather".
Opposition parties have urged Chad's eight million voters to shun elections whose results they said had been decided in advance.
The boycott leaves the field open for candidates aligned with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who was brought to power by the military in 2021 and then legitimised in a presidential election in May that opposition candidates denounced as fraudulent.
"I urge all my compatriots on the electoral roll to come out and vote en masse," Deby posted on Facebook, alongside photos of himself casting his ballot on what he called a "historic day".
