Chad Waiting For Russia's Proposals On Fight Against Terrorism - Foreign Minister

Published February 20, 2023 | 05:20 AM

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Chad needs Russia's assistance in the fight against terrorism and is waiting for specific proposals from Moscow, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Saleh Annadif told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his recent tour of African countries that Russia was going to assist the countries of the Sahara-Sahel region, including Chad, in the fight against terrorism.

"Yes, we have heard (Lavrov's) statement, but have not yet seen any specific proposals from Russia. Yes, of course, we need this (support in the fight against terrorism)," Chad's foreign minister told Sputnik.

He added that Russia and Chad need to sign an agreement on the fight against terrorism that would address new challenges.

