Chad Withdrawing 600 Soldiers From G5 Sahel Force: Govt

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Chad is to half its force in the multinational G5 Sahel force in the troubled three-borders region of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, recalling 600 soldiers, the government announced Saturday.

"This is a strategic redeployment to better adapt to the organisation of the terrorists," spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah told AFP, referring to the jihadist groups active in the region.

