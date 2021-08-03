Chadian Ambassador Hopes Russia-Africa Summit 2022 to Be Held in Chad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Chadian Ambassador in Moscow Mahamoud Adam Bechir has expressed the hope in an interview with Sputnik that the Russia-Africa Summit 2022 would be held in his country.

"We are not only looking forward to the summit but also hope that it will be held in Chad, as it should be held in an African country," Bechir said, noting that late President Idriss Deby visited the first edition of the summit in the Russian city of Sochi in 2019.

"If his [Deby's] friends, who were with him in Sochi, gather in Chad and honor his memory, the Chadian people will be grateful to them," the ambassador said.

N'Djamena is also looking forward to promoting economic, technological, educational and scientific cooperation with Moscow, according to the diplomat.

In April of this year, the Chadian military announced that 68-year-old Deby had died from wounds sustained during fighting between government troops and rebels in the country's north.

Following the president's death, the Chadian military set up a transitional council led by his son Mahamat Deby, dissolved the cabinet and the parliament, and announced they will govern the African state for eighteen months. At the end of the transitional period, the military pledges to hold democratic and transparent elections.

Relations between Russia and the African countries gained momentum after Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa economic forum and top-level summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, and representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.