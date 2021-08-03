UrduPoint.com

Chadian Ambassador Hopes Russia-Africa Summit 2022 To Be Held In Chad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Chadian Ambassador Hopes Russia-Africa Summit 2022 to Be Held in Chad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Chadian Ambassador in Moscow Mahamoud Adam Bechir has expressed the hope in an interview with Sputnik that the Russia-Africa Summit 2022 would be held in his country.

"We are not only looking forward to the summit but also hope that it will be held in Chad, as it should be held in an African country," Bechir said, noting that late President Idriss Deby visited the first edition of the summit in the Russian city of Sochi in 2019.

"If his [Deby's] friends, who were with him in Sochi, gather in Chad and honor his memory, the Chadian people will be grateful to them," the ambassador said.

N'Djamena is also looking forward to promoting economic, technological, educational and scientific cooperation with Moscow, according to the diplomat.

In April of this year, the Chadian military announced that 68-year-old Deby had died from wounds sustained during fighting between government troops and rebels in the country's north.

Following the president's death, the Chadian military set up a transitional council led by his son Mahamat Deby, dissolved the cabinet and the parliament, and announced they will govern the African state for eighteen months. At the end of the transitional period, the military pledges to hold democratic and transparent elections.

Relations between Russia and the African countries gained momentum after Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa economic forum and top-level summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, and representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Parliament Died Sochi Chad April October 2019 Event From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held ..

Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held in Shanghai

6 minutes ago
 India's anti-KPL propaganda highly condemnable: AJ ..

India's anti-KPL propaganda highly condemnable: AJK President

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan comparatively recorded less economic loss ..

Pakistan comparatively recorded less economic losses due to its better and effec ..

6 minutes ago
 India deceives Kashmiris on name of development, p ..

India deceives Kashmiris on name of development, provincial autonomy: Experts

6 minutes ago
 Afghan Defense Minister Not Injured in Attack on H ..

Afghan Defense Minister Not Injured in Attack on His House in Kabul - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Trudeau's Liberals Hold 7-Point Canada-Wide Lead o ..

Trudeau's Liberals Hold 7-Point Canada-Wide Lead on Eve of Expected Election - P ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.