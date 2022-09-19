UrduPoint.com

Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

The foreign minister of Chad, Cherif Mahamat Zene, announced his resignation from the office on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The foreign minister of Chad, Cherif Mahamat Zene, announced his resignation from the office on Monday.

"I hereby inform you of my decision to resign my position as Minister of Foreign Affairs, which I have held since May 2 of 2021, as part of a transitional government," the minister said in a letter to the head of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, Mahamat Deby Itno, published on Twitter.

According to Zene, the main reason for his resignation is the controversial decisions taken by the cabinet and the government, adopted at the behest of Deby Itno.

"For months, my commitment and my desire to serve my country have been hampered by the parallel initiatives and actions of certain members of your cabinet and government, taken without my knowledge and at your direction," the minister added.

In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections are held.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Concord Chad April May From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Electricity From Zaporizhzhia Stops Going to Khers ..

Electricity From Zaporizhzhia Stops Going to Kherson as Kiev's Forces Damaged Po ..

56 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner directs factory owners to prov ..

Deputy Commissioner directs factory owners to provide social security cards to w ..

57 seconds ago
 36 people shifted to shelter home

36 people shifted to shelter home

59 seconds ago
 Swiss farmers cook up world's biggest rosti

Swiss farmers cook up world's biggest rosti

1 minute ago
 Polish Interior Minister Signs Order to Tighten En ..

Polish Interior Minister Signs Order to Tighten Entry Restrictions for Russians

14 minutes ago
 Germany to Supply Ukraine With Additional Military ..

Germany to Supply Ukraine With Additional Military Equipment - Defense Ministry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.