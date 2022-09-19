Chadian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation

The foreign minister of Chad, Cherif Mahamat Zene, announced his resignation from the office on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The foreign minister of Chad, Cherif Mahamat Zene, announced his resignation from the office on Monday.

"I hereby inform you of my decision to resign my position as Minister of Foreign Affairs, which I have held since May 2 of 2021, as part of a transitional government," the minister said in a letter to the head of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, Mahamat Deby Itno, published on Twitter.

According to Zene, the main reason for his resignation is the controversial decisions taken by the cabinet and the government, adopted at the behest of Deby Itno.

"For months, my commitment and my desire to serve my country have been hampered by the parallel initiatives and actions of certain members of your cabinet and government, taken without my knowledge and at your direction," the minister added.

In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections are held.