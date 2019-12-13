UrduPoint.com
Chadian Foreign Minister Hopes For Russia's Support To Combat Terrorism In Africa

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

ASWAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Chad seeks Russia's support in fighting against terrorist movements across Africa, as Moscow has extensive experience in the field, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif told Sputnik.

"Africa generally needs support from Russia in various fields. ... Russia is ready to provide the Sahel countries with assistance in combating terrorism. This is what [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin said in Sochi [at Russia-Africa summit in October]," the minister said, adding that Moscow had great experience in this area.

According to the minister, terrorists may transfer arms to Chad through neighboring countries, including Libya, where an armed conflict is currently raging.

Chad has also sent its troops to such countries as Mali, Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger to fight against radical Islamist groups, Boko Haram in particular, the minister added.

For years, the Boko Haram militant group has been leading violent warfare with terror attacks, seeking to establish Sharia law in Nigeria. In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia). The governments of Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria and Niger are trying to eliminate the group.

