Chadian Foreign Minister Says Feels No Pressure From West Over Close Ties With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Saleh Annadif told Sputnik that he did not feel pressure from the West over his country's continuing cooperation with Russia, though the sanctions against Moscow had negatively affected the life of Chadian citizens.

"I do not feel pressure," Annadif said on the sidelines of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, when asked whether there was pressure from Western countries over Chad's ties with Russia.

The foreign minister of the African nation added that Chad had strong historic ties with Russia and there were no obstacles for the two countries to further develop their relations.

At the same time, Annadif admitted that Chadian citizens felt the negative impact of sanctions imposed by the West against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow and Ndjamena have close political and economic ties. Earlier in the month, Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko said that Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno had accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.

