MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, with N'Djamena expecting the event to serve as an important incentive to intensify cooperation with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The head of the Chadian state, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, accepted with gratitude the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July this year," Sokolenko said in an interview.

Chadians expect that the summit will serve as an important incentive to further intensify cooperation with Russia and fill it with specific content and there is no doubt that these expectations will be implemented, the diplomat added.